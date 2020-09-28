NY Judge Grants Cert. To Workers At West Village Eatery

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has certified a class of workers at the West Village restaurant One if by Land, Two if by Sea, who are suing the historic eatery for unpaid wages under the New York Labor Law, according to an opinion filed Sunday. The proposed class of tipped workers, including runners and sommeliers, meets various requirements for class certification, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick said in the new order, dated Sept. 22. They are numerous enough and have conditions in common, and the plaintiffs have raised claims applicable to the entire class, according to the order. The order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS