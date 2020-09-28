Irked Judge Says Memorabilia Co., SEC Are Wasting His Time

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday skewered lawyers for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a sports memorabilia auction company for escalating a discovery dispute that he said is wasting the court's time. Collector's Coffee Inc. is facing fraud claims from the SEC, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, in response to a letter from the company's defendant CEO complaining that the SEC won't use Dropbox for file sharing, told the parties to figure it out themselves. "With respect to future depositions or document-sharing, the question of what commercial platform the parties will use is the sort of...

