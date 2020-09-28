ICE Largely Fails In Bid To Nix NY Courthouse Arrest Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday kept largely intact a suit over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's practice of making arrests in and around courthouses in the Empire State, mostly rejecting the agency's dismissal bid and finding that an undocumented immigrant indeed has standing to bring his claims. The suit was filed by an unnamed immigrant and a coalition of immigration groups, which claim that the arrests violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the First, Fifth and Sixth Amendments, as well as common law immunity from civil arrest while going to, attending or leaving court proceedings. John Doe, who lives...

