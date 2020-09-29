Trial No-Show Can't Escape Entire $9M Abuse Verdict

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel reduced a jury's $9 million award Monday but refused to entirely overturn the verdict against a man who didn't show up for a trial over his ex-girlfriend's abuse claims, saying the court doesn't "serve as a safety net for bad choices." A three-judge panel said that Beau Parrillo didn't provide a sound enough reason to overturn either $1 million in compensatory damages or $8 million in punitive damages for his ex-girlfriend, identified as Jane Doe, over claims that he physically, mentally and sexually abused her. But on its own review, the panel said reducing the jury's...

