9th Circ. Says Postmates Can't Duck $10M In Arbitration Fees

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Postmates Inc. has to shell out more than $10 million in fees to cover arbitration proceedings filed by thousands of couriers who allege the company failed to pay minimum wage and overtime because it incorrectly classified them as independent contractors, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled Tuesday. A delivery driver for Postmates picks up an order in Los Angeles in July. The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a decision ordering the company to honor a commitment to cover filing fees for workers' individual arbitrations. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images) A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a decision by California federal Judge Saundra...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS