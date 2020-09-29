NFL Concussion Atty To Pay $386K To End SEC Fraud Claims

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Florida attorney Tim Howard agreed to pay nearly $400,000 as part of a consent agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a suit alleging he and others defrauded former NFL players he was representing in the NFL concussion settlement — allegations previously detailed in a lengthy Law360 investigation. Philip Timothy Howard agreed to pay a final civil penalty of $385,536 "without admitting or denying the allegations" that he and his former investment manager fraudulently raised nearly $4 million from about 20 individuals, the majority of whom were retired NFL players Howard represented in the league's landmark concussion class settlement, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS