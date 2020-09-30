NJ High Court Doubts Agency Decisions Can End OT Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday challenged a dairy company's assertion that administrative agency determinations on labor issues could be used to defend a wage complaint brought by one of its drivers, suggesting that the determinations weren't formal enough to hold up in a court of law. During an oral argument, the justices considered Cream-O-Land Dairy LLC's argument that Elmer Branch's proposed class action was precluded by three New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development decisions on wage grievances by other employees. The DOL found that Cream-O-Land falls within the motor carrier exemption of the state's Wage and Hour...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS