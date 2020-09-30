Purdue Pharma Gets OK For Payments, Opioid Suit Shield

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave Purdue Pharma another five months free from opioid suits and permission to make $26 million in employee retention payments after being told claim distribution mediation between the drugmaker and its creditors is bearing fruit. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted the requests over the course of a remote hearing after being told key agreements had been reached in mediation on how Purdue's assets will be split between the government and private parties claiming damages caused by the company's opioid sales. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection in September 2019, shortly after reaching a...

