Bondholders Get OK To Pursue $390M Venezuela Debt Case

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Investment funds owed nearly $400 million under defaulted Venezuelan bonds can move forward with enforcing the debt against Caracas, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting opposition leader Juan Guaidó's bid for a pause until he can gain power in the country. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres denied Venezuela's bid to keep the litigation on hold until Guaidó wrests power away from Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and the country can try to restructure its estimated $150 billion in "legacy debt" incurred under former president Hugo Chávez and his successor, Maduro. The judge noted that pausing the suit until the Guaidó...

