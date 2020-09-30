Home Depot Gets COBRA Notice Class Suit Moved To Georgia

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court Tuesday sent a proposed class action accusing Home Depot of providing employees insufficient information about post-termination health insurance options to the retailer's home state of Georgia, finding its healthcare plan contained a valid agreement to litigate in the Peach State. Tampa-based U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber ordered the transfer of former employee Travis Mendiola's suit alleging violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to the Northern District of Georgia, after Home Depot requested the move. "Seeing no statutory or policy reason to depart from the precedent favoring forum selection clauses, this court finds the clause contained...

