Full Senate Committee Will Force Big Tech Heads To Testify

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Senate Commerce Committee unanimously voted Thursday to force the heads of Facebook, Twitter and Google to testify on their content moderation practices under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a move both parties said is crucial for transparency. Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., led the unopposed vote to subpoena Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Google's Sundar Pichai, calling it "another step in fulfilling the committee's obligation and responsibility to increase transparency and accountability among Big Tech companies who determine what millions of Americans read, view and hear every day." "On the eve of a momentous and highly...

