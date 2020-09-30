Judge OKs $1.45M Class Settlement In NYC Tip Pool Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New York City diner in the middle of Broadway has agreed to pay $1.45 million to settle servers' allegations that it diverted tips to other employees and failed to pay minimum wage and overtime, according to filings in a New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick signed off Tuesday on the settlement in a lawsuit that four servers brought against the owners of Ellen's Stardust Diner alleging violations of federal and state laws in tip distribution and other pay practices. The settlement covers upwards of 256 servers who worked at the Times Square diner from 2010 through...

