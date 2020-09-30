Feds Say 2 Men Hijacked Social Media Of NFL, NBA Players

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- New Jersey federal prosecutors charged a Florida man and a Louisiana man in an alleged phishing scheme to take control of social media and other online accounts of NFL and NBA players, according to criminal complaints unveiled Wednesday. Trevontae Washington, 21, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and Ronnie Magrehbi, 20, of Orlando, Florida, are each charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse in two separate criminal complaints stemming from an alleged scam to take over and sell access to accounts of professional athletes. The two men appeared in federal court in Florida and Louisiana to face the charges,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS