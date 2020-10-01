Calif. Electric BMW Buyers Win Class Cert. In Battery Life Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of California car buyers in a consolidated class action alleging BMW of North America LLC overstated the life of the battery in its i3 REx electric cars. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. granted a group of California car buyers' renewed request for class certification for their claim under the state's Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act in a consolidated class action brought by buyers in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington. The consumers allege in the operative complaint that BMW promised that...

