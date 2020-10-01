Census Bureau Says Oct. 5 End Date Doesn't Violate Order

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Census Bureau told a California federal court Thursday that its plan to end its 2020 census count by Monday to try to report data to the president by Dec. 31 doesn't violate an injunction against the agency pursuing that deadline. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh issued a preliminary injunction Sept. 24 to prevent the U.S. Commerce Department and its Census Bureau from imposing a Sept. 30 deadline to complete data collection under their census "replan," introduced in early August to compress about 8½ months of data collection and processing into just 4½ months. Judge Koh's order also blocked...

