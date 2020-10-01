SEC Fines Hilton For Failing To Disclose Executive Perks

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $600,000 after finding it failed to disclose $1.7 million in perks provided to its CEO and other executive officers between 2015 and 2018, including hotel stays and the use of corporate aircraft. Christopher J. Nassetta has been CEO of the Virginia-based hospitality company since 2007, though neither he nor other executives were named in Wednesday's settlement between the SEC and Hilton. The settlement order attributes the aircraft perk to the CEO and the hotel stays to other executives. The order says the lapses were due to Hilton's faulty system...

