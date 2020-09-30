Rider's Parents Fight To Preserve $15M Dirt Bike Injury Verdict

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The parents of a dirt bike rider who suffered a "colossal" injury as a teen defended a jury's $15 million jury verdict against a challenge from the track's owners and operators, telling a Georgia appeals court on Wednesday that their son "will never have a normal life." Cecilia and Barry Rogers, whose son Coleman Rogers, now 20, was injured in 2014 at the Durhamtown Off Road Resort in Union Point, Georgia, are fighting the six Durhamtown-related parties that each appealed the December verdict and claimed the trial court was wrong to dismiss their various motions for mistrial, directed verdicts and for...

