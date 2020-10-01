Spain Wins Pause In Pair Of Renewable Energy Award Suits

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge will keep on hold two lawsuits filed by renewable energy investors to enforce about $390 million in arbitral awards against Spain, ruling that it's "more prudent" to refrain from delving into the intricate issues of European Union law raised by Spain in the dispute. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan agreed on Wednesday to stay the proceedings filed by Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. and 9REN Holding SARL to enforce their awards for €290 million ($340.6 million) and €41 million ($48.15 million), respectively, agreeing with Spain that it made sense to do so since the...

