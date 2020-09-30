Trump Eyes New Curbs For 'Critical Mineral' Imports

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump declared U.S. reliance on imported "critical minerals" a national emergency late Wednesday night, ordering a bevy of federal agencies to come up with recommendations to remedy the situation. In an executive order, the White House called for a report evaluating possible measures such as tariffs, quotas or other trade restrictions targeting China and "other non-market foreign adversaries." "These critical minerals are necessary inputs for the products our military, national infrastructure, and economy depend on the most," the executive order said. "Our country needs critical minerals to make airplanes, computers, cell phones, electricity generation and transmission systems, and advanced...

