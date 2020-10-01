RICO Claims Trimmed In SF Opioid Case

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday trimmed federal racketeering claims against drug companies in the city of San Francisco's suit over the opioid crisis, finding that city property damage caused by people addicted to opioids was too far removed from the companies' alleged actions, but allowed the rest of the city's claims to go ahead. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer rejected San Francisco's argument that the drug companies' alleged Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act violations directly caused damage to city property due to the improper disposal of syringes by people using drugs. The judge likened the city's theory of...

