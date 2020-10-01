Bristol-Myers Squibb Escapes Investor Suit Over Clinical Trial

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT) -- For the second and final time, a New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed an investor suit against Bristol-Myers Squibb that alleged the pharmaceutical company hid information about patients in a clinical trial for a new lung cancer drug, saying the investors again didn't show the company or its executives misled them. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil said she dismissed the suit "for substantially the same reasons" as when Judge J. Paul Oetken first dismissed the complaint a year ago, for failure to plead scienter. Lead plaintiffs Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System and the Louisiana Sheriffs' Pension and Relief Fund...

