Lyft Hit With Derivative Action After IPO Suit Survives Nix Bid

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. is now facing a shareholder derivative action after it was unable in September to land a full dismissal of a putative securities class action claiming it misled investors in the leadup to its March 2019 initial public offering. The derivative suit filed in Delaware federal court on Wednesday aims to hold the ride-hailing giant's board liable for putting out offering documents that omitted "a litany of serious issues," including complaints from passengers about alleged physical and sexual assaults by Lyft drivers, defects with Lyft's electronic bikes that caused rider injuries and the threat of driver strikes due to discontent...

