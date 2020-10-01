ND Businessman Charged In $20M Fake Military Gear Scam

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The operations manager of a North Dakota-based government contractor was indicted for his role in a $20 million scheme to sell counterfeit clothing and gear to the U.S. military and other agencies, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Terry Roe conspired to sell goods produced in China and Pakistan that were falsely labeled as brands used by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island. Roe is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, mail fraud and trafficking counterfeit goods, prosecutors said. Two co-conspirators...

