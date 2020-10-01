Jury Leaves Health Tech Cos. Empty-Handed In Contract Row

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Wednesday cleared Hint Health of stealing trade secrets from former partner Accresa Health after the collapse of a 2017 deal to collaborate in the billing tech space, but also cleared Accresa on Hint's defamation and breach counterclaims, leaving both sides empty-handed. The jury largely shot down both billing technology companies' claims after a trial over the demise of a 2017 partnership agreement. Each said the other breached the deal and tried to undermine the other's business interests, with Accresa alleging that Hint used Accresa's confidential data to create a service called Hint Network that competed directly with Accresa's...

