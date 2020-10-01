Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Say BitMEX Execs Failed To Prevent Money Laundering

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors on Thursday accused the founders of offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX with evading U.S. anti-money laundering rules, while civil regulators sued the company for allegedly operating an unregistered trading platform.

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes, 34, of New York and Hong Kong, co-founder Benjamin Delo, 36, of the U.K. and Hong Kong, chief technology officer Samuel Reed, 31, of Massachusetts and Australia, and Bermuda resident Gregory Dwyer, 37, who authorities say became BitMEX's head of business development, are charged with with violating the Bank Secrecy Act and conspiracy for willfully failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering program,...

