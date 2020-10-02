Google Accused Of Strategically Hiding Evidence In Data Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Google is withholding relevant information in a proposed class action accusing the company of illegally tracking and storing users' location data, according to a motion filed in California federal court, which says the company has already handed over the evidence at issue in a separate suit. Google is stalling the production of additional witness information that it previously released to the Arizona attorney general for a parallel investigation into the company's storage of user location data, users said in a filing on Thursday. The users argue that the attorney general's heavily redacted exhibits in a July notice show that Google has...

