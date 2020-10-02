Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Accused Of Strategically Hiding Evidence In Data Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Google is withholding relevant information in a proposed class action accusing the company of illegally tracking and storing users' location data, according to a motion filed in California federal court, which says the company has already handed over the evidence at issue in a separate suit.

Google is stalling the production of additional witness information that it previously released to the Arizona attorney general for a parallel investigation into the company's storage of user location data, users said in a filing on Thursday. The users argue that the attorney general's heavily redacted exhibits in a July notice show that Google has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!