Lyft's 'Pointless' Constitutional Case Rejected In Calif. Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:41 PM EDT) -- Lyft's argument that reclassifying its drivers as employees is unconstitutional is a "pointless" defense, a California state judge said, rejecting the ride-hailing company's claim that making its drivers employees would destroy hundreds of thousands of driver contracts. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman on Thursday shot down Lyft's argument that AB 5, the newly implemented state law governing worker classification, would upend agreements with its drivers in violation of the contract clause of the U.S. and California constitutions. "In view of the court's preliminary injunction and the pendency and timing of the two appeals, Lyft's demurrer seems pointless," Schulman wrote....

