Investors Rip Southwest's Bid To Ground Safety Lapse Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A pair of pension funds told a Texas federal judge that Southwest Airlines can't use diversion tactics to dodge their proposed class action alleging it recklessly defrauded investors by concealing its record of safety lapses, which came to light after a deadly 2018 engine explosion. Canadian Elevator Industry Pension Trust Fund and the Elevator Constructors Union Local No. 1 Annuity & 401(k) Fund fired back Thursday at a dismissal bid from Southwest Airlines Co., CEO Gary C. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo and Chief Operating Officer Mike Van de Ven. They accused the Southwest defendants of using "diversion, distraction and...

