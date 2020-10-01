Yoko Ono Sues John Lennon's Ex-Assistant Over Interview

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Yoko Ono Lennon sued the former assistant of her late husband and Beatles frontman John Lennon in New York federal court Thursday, alleging that the man recently violated a 2003 court order in which he promised to stop publishing and speaking publicly about Lennon or Ono. During Frederic Seaman's 23-minute interview that was taped and aired on Facebook in September, he spoke about the Lennons and displayed copyrighted photos of them, in violation of the court order that was reached at the end of a federal jury trial, Ono alleged Thursday. "Seaman's contrition at the end of the trial was just...

