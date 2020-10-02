Realtor Group Can't Ditch Antitrust Suit Over Commission

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors can't dodge a suit accusing it of breaking antitrust laws by imposing sales commission rules that can result in unfair charges to home sellers, an Illinois federal court declared Friday. The NAR had been trying to sway U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood to its position that the proposed class — composed of former homeowners who say they were duped into paying too high of a commission when they sold their houses — couldn't prove it had been injured. But the judge wasn't convinced, saying that the injury laid out by the home sellers was "assuredly of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS