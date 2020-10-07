Real Estate Rumors: JDS Development, Starwood, Kolter

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- JDS Development Group is seeking approval for a massive mixed-use project in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The developer is hoping to get the green light for its 1 Southside Park project, which is slated to have 1 million square feet of apartments, 200,000 square of office space, 110,000 square feet of hotel space, 11,000 square feet of restaurant space and 100,000 square feet of health and wellness space, according to the report. Starwood Mortgage Capital has loaned $89 million to JDS Real Holdings for a portfolio of medial office properties in Florida and California,...

