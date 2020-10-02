Illinois Steakhouse Servers' Wage And Hour Class Survives

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Perry's Steakhouse servers accusing the restaurant chain of paying them less than the minimum wage for non-server work kept their class intact when an Illinois federal judge ruled that they showed the side work was a significant part of their shifts. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin on Thursday mostly rejected Perry's Steakhouse of Illinois LLC's motion to decertify or restrict subclasses covering workers at the company's Oak Brook, Illinois, restaurant who say it paid them less than the minimum wage for side work done before the restaurant opened, such as washing dishes, stocking the bar or rearranging tables. Although Perry's has...

