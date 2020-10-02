Texas Justices Take Facebook Appeal In Sex Trafficking Suits

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review whether Facebook Inc. must face three lawsuits accusing the company of providing an unrestricted platform for predators to exploit, extort and recruit children into sex trafficking. Three Houston-area Jane Does claim in separate state court suits that Facebook knowingly allowed its platform to be used as a tool to lure them into sex trafficking when they were 14 and 15 years old and that the company should have done more to prevent that. Facebook petitioned the state's high court in May, asking it to free the social media company from the suits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS