Simpson Thacher Reps Academy For Undersized $203M IPO

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Sports retailer and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP client Academy began publicly trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after raising about $203 million in its initial public offering, below its earlier target of about $250 million. Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. said it began trading after pricing its offering of more than 15.6 million shares at $13 each Thursday. The KKR-owned company previously planned to offer its shares between $15 and $17 each, which would've raised about $250 million at midpoint. The underwriters on the offering have a 30-day option to buy up to about 2.3 million shares, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS