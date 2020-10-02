Davis Wright Wants CBP Sanctioned In Pot Immigration Row

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP will ask a Washington federal judge to hold U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in contempt as the two fight over documents outlining the agency's policy toward foreigners who work in the cannabis industry, the firm said Thursday. In the months since the court ordered CBP to turn over documents sought by the firm, the agency has dragged its feet, Davis Wright told U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez in a court filing. As a result, the firm plans to file a motion asking the agency to explain why it should not be held in contempt, it said....

