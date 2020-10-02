Weinstein Hit With New Rape Charges In Los Angeles Case

Law360, New York (October 2, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Convicted rapist and fallen Hollywood mogul-turned-inmate Harvey Weinstein faces six new rape charges in connection with three alleged attacks at a Beverly Hills hotel more than a decade ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Weinstein, 68, was charged with three new counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral sex in addition to the five charges of rape and sexual assault he already faces in the Tinseltown case that now involves five accusers in crimes spanning from 2004 to 2013, prosecutors said. Prosecutors didn't provide much detail in Friday's announcement but said one of the women who...

