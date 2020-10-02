Tribe Tells 2nd Circ. $225M Arbitral Award To NY Was Overstep

Law360 (October 2, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday heard arguments to toss a $225 million arbitral award against the Seneca Nation of Indians related to a disputed New York state gambling compact, mulling over the tribe's position that the award needed federal input. A three-judge panel asked Riyaz A. Kanji of Kanji & Katzen PLLC, representing the tribe, why the Seneca Nation should not defer to the arbitrators who sided 2-1 with New York in January 2019. Kanji insisted that the panel violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, imposing a new payment obligation without seeking approval from the secretary of the U.S. Department of...

