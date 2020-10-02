Oil Trader's Atty Says No Plea Talks Yet In Ecuador Bribe Rap

Law360, New York (October 2, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil trader pled not guilty Friday in Brooklyn federal court to charges that he paid $870,000 in bribes from his former firm, Vitol Group, to former Ecuadorian officials in exchange for business including a $300 million fuel contract — and his lawyer shook off a prosecutor's overture to begin plea talks. At a telephone arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge James Orenstein, 46-year-old Javier Aguilar of Houston denied charges of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to launder money. He received a tentative Oct. 29 date to appear before U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano for a...

