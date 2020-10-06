Nigerian Oil Spill Ruling Shows Limits Of UK Class Actions

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Representative actions have been a viable course of redress for U.K. claimants for over a century, and they are an established part of the Civil Procedure Rules of England and Wales. They form one of a number of mechanisms for bringing a class action within the U.K. For the past several years, the number of class actions being pursued in the U.K. has increased. This trend is due, in part, to legislative and procedural changes that have broadened the scope for the use of class actions. There has also been a shift in thinking from the judiciary, which places weight on...

