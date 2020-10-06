Whistleblower Can Relaunch Navy Ship Faulty Pipes Claim

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said a False Claims Act suit claiming shipbuilding companies failed in their oversight of subcontractors that made faulty pipe fittings for U.S. Navy ships will be a "tough case" for the whistleblower but allowed it one more chance to replead the suit. In a ruling from the bench following a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan said he would dismiss the suit against General Dynamics Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries, without prejudice and give whistleblower 84Partners LLC one more shot at amending the complaint. But Judge Corrigan said 84Partners...

