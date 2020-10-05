Facebook Users Must Show Injury In Ad Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge in San Francisco on Friday said a Facebook user hadn't shown how she was negatively impacted by Facebook's advertising practices, dismissing the latest version of a proposed class action alleging the social media giant's ad system keeps women and older users from receiving information about financial services. In her order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said Neuhtah Opiotennione "has not even made it past the first step" of showing she suffered an injury in connection with the alleged practices. As a result, Judge Corley said Friday, "Facebook's motion to dismiss for lack of standing must be...

