Entrepreneur Gets OK To Force Journalist To Disclose Source

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New York journalist is being ordered to unmask a confidential source who provided him with a forged police report relating to the arrest for suspected sexual assault of a billionaire venture capitalist who became famous for helping to fund Uber. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron concluded in an order on Saturday that Shervin Pishevar had exhausted all other methods to try to identify the person who had supplied reporter Marcus Baram with a police report pertaining to an alleged sexual assault by Pishevar. London police later determined that the report was a forgery and the investigation into the Iranian-American...

