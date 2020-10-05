Sprint Asks Judge To Toss 'Illogical' Investor Suit

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Sprint asked a New York federal judge Friday to toss a proposed class action lodging "far-fetched" allegations that the telecommunications company lied about gaining new customers and overstated its revenue with government subsidies. Leading up to its merger with T-Mobile in April 2019, Sprint sent the Federal Communications Commission a letter about its finances, which lead plaintiff Isaac Solomon pointed to as evidence that Sprint lied about its growth in new customers, causing its stock price to be inflated and drop when the truth came out. In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Sprint called the allegations "illogical on their face."...

