Ga. Justices OK Whistleblower Suit Despite Ch. 13 Flub

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta government worker isn't barred from pursuing whistleblower claims over an amphitheater despite her inconsistent bankruptcy court filings, the Georgia Supreme Court held in a divided opinion on Monday. A majority of the court affirmed a lower appellate decision reviving Sandra Ward-Poag's $3 million claim alleging Fulton County demoted and retaliated against her after she voiced concerns that a county commissioner was attempting to use an amphitheater she managed for his personal gain. A trial court had deemed her claims barred due to conflicting pleadings in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy, in which she initially omitted mention of the case and later...

