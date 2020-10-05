Chicago Title Sued Over 'Brazen Misconduct' In Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Banc of California and Ovation Finance say they were bilked out of millions of dollars as a result of the "brazen misconduct" of two title and insurance companies that aided a prominent San Diego businesswoman's Ponzi scheme, according to a lawsuit filed last week in California state court. Escrow officers with Chicago Title Insurance Co. and Chicago Title Co. repeatedly lied about where the financial institutions' money was being held and used the money to help convicted fraudster Gina Champion-Cain obtain hundreds of loans under false pretenses at high interest rates, according to the complaint filed Thursday in San Diego Superior...

