Uber Driver Shot In Head Fights To Keep Suit From Arbitration

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An Uber driver who was shot multiple times in the head while picking up a passenger has pushed back on the ride-hailing company's bid to boot his suit over workers' compensation to arbitration, arguing that the arbitration provisions in question don't apply to his claims. In his Friday opposition, Pedro Fontes told the court that the arbitration provisions Uber Technologies Inc. pointed to in his case explicitly excepted claims for workers' compensation like the ones he brought under the Massachusetts Workers' Compensation Act. Additionally, a delegation clause in the arbitration provision didn't require an arbitrator to decide the arbitrability of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS