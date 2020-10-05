SDNY Jury Trial Of Ex-MiMedx Execs Set For End Of October

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The trial of two former top executives of MiMedx Group Inc. over a purported accounting fraud scheme is scheduled to begin at the end of the month with enhanced protections in light of COVID-19, in what could be one of the first white collar jury trials in Manhattan federal court since the rise of the pandemic. Absent further mitigating factors, and a possible defense application positing that a fair trial can't be held under the current situation, jury selection and trial of former MiMedx CEO Parker "Pete" Petit, 81, and former President and Chief Operating Officer William Taylor, 52, is due...

