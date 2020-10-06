FCC's Carr Floats Plan To Help Add 5G To Existing Towers

Law360 (October 6, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Commissioner Brendan Carr of the Federal Communications Commission unveiled a draft order Monday that aims to speed up the buildout of 5G wireless infrastructure by streamlining local and state reviews of requests for increased tower space for additional equipment. In a news release, the commission said Carr's draft order expands on a 2012 provision called Section 6409, which expedites the process of additions and expansions on existing tower sites. Carr's order makes it clear that expansions of tower sites of up to 30 feet in any direction — to make room for improvements like backup power, low-latency computing or multiple providers...

