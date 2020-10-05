Ex-ASGN Exec Gets House Arrest For 'Varsity Blues' Bribe

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of professional services company ASGN Inc. was sentenced Monday to a year of home confinement for his role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal after he admitted to paying $300,000 to get his son into Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit. In a Monday afternoon videoconference hearing, Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns sentenced Southern California resident Peter Dameris, 60, to one year of home confinement and three years of supervised release. Dameris also must pay a $95,000 fine. The sentence fell short of the nearly two years of home confinement that prosecutors asked for but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS