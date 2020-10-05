Software Innovator John McAfee Accused Of Tax Evasion

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday charging storied antivirus software inventor John McAfee with tax evasion for allegedly funneling his income through bank and cryptocurrency accounts in the names of others. Software entrepreneur John McAfee, who has been charged with concealing his assets to avoid paying taxes, is shown at a conference in Beijing in 2016. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) The government said the 74-year-old McAfee is awaiting extradition after being arrested in Spain, which led to the unsealing of a June indictment in Tennessee federal court that alleges McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018 despite...

